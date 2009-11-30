Got Balls And A Gold Fetish? Head To Afghanistan, And Start Smuggling To Iran

The world is so thirsty for gold these days, people will pay out the nose and travel to the end of the world looking for it.



If you’re really desperate, and want an adventure, check out the scene in Afghanistan, where you can make your fortune digging up rocks, and smuggling them.

Asia Times: Mohammad is a smuggler, not an unusual trade for someone living in Herat, just 120 kilometers from the border with Iran. But Mohammad is not dealing in drugs or weapons, the typical contraband that flows back and forth across the border. Instead, he is dealing in gold.

He mines it himself, in Siah Koh (Black Mountain), near to Gulgandi, a remote village close to the frontier.

“I used to see Russian soldiers digging up rocks with gold and copper in them during the [occupation of the] 1980s,” he said. “After they left, I gave it a try, using regular mining tools.”

Now he digs between 500 grams and one kilogram of gold and copper ore every month with help from some workers. He smuggles it just across the border to Iran in his Mazda saloon, selling the gold ore for up to 5,000 afghani (US$100) per kilogram and copper ore for 1,800 afghani.

The area has many unauthorised gold diggers; with little oversight from authorities due to the insecurity in the area, people can dig up rocks containing precious and semi-precious metals and smuggle them to Iran and other countries. Read the whole thing >

Here’s an old picture of the scene at the Afghan-Iran border. We’re guessing it doesn’t look much different these days.

