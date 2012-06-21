Microsoft Isn't Going To Let Current Users Upgrade To Windows Phone 8

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows Phone 8 is for new handsets only.



It will not be pushing an update to existing Windows smartphones, The Verge reports.

Instead Microsoft is upgrading those phones to Windows 7.8 which will include some features offered in Windows 8. That includes the new Start Screen that makes tiles smaller. This will at least make older Windows phones look like the new ones.

The stuff they aren’t getting is the stuff that their phones couldn’t use anyway, like Near Field Communications, Microsoft says. Current Windows phones don’t include the hardware to make use of it. NFC is the radio tech that turns your phone into a wallet. With it, you can wave your phone in front of a wallet reader and pay for stuff.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.