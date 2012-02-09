Got A Startup You Want To Sell? Talk to Cisco

Photo: AP

It’s February and Cisco has yet to buy a company in 2012 yet. But that should change soon.CEO John Chambers said the company is back on the hunt, now that it’s recovered from its awful 2011 and finished trimming $1 billion from its expenses one quarter ahead of schedule.



“Now, we expect to be more active in acquisitions,” Chambers said during the company’s quarterly conference call.

Last year, the company had already bought two companies: Pari Networks, announced on January 26, 2011 and Inlet Technologies, announced on February 4, 2011. All told it bought six companies in 2011.

Cisco doesn’t always buy a couple of companies at the start of each year. But over the past couple of years, even with the weak economy and its own restructuring, it has bought five to seven companies annually. And before the worldwide economy crashed, in 2007, it bought 11.

