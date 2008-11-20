Got A $1,000 To Spare? Spend It Partying With Andrew Cuomo

Holiday parties are out of favour this winter. Citibank, Morgan Stanley, Lazard, and Newsweek have all announced the cancellation of their parties. Luckily, we found a party to attend. It comes a little early, it’s a little pricey and it carries a slightly wafting stink of hypocrisy, but it’ll have to do. It’s Andrew Cumo‘s 51st birthday party.



The New York State Attorney General is throwing himself a big birthday bash on December 2nd, four days ahead of his actual birthday which is December 6th. While he encourages fiscal restraint for Wall Street, he discourages such behaviour at this shindig. At a minimum the tickets cost $1,000, though you can pay $50,000 for a seat with Mr. Cuomo and a grip of tickets for the event. The money raised goes to his re-election campaign coffers.

