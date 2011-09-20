Got $72,000 To Spare? You And Your Partner Can Have Dinner With Obama In New York Tonight

Never one to miss a fundraising opportunity, President Barack Obama will headline two fundraisers while he is in Manhattan for the U.N. General Assembly this week.



The Obama for America campaign confirms that Obama will attend a $71,600-per-couple “small dinner” tonight at the Park Avenue home of prominent Democratic bundlers Jane Hartley and Ralph Schlosstein. Individuals can attend for the paltry sum of $35,800 — the maximum a person can donate to the campaign and the DNC.

For those looking for something more glamorous (and cheaper), Obama and the First Lady are set to host a gala event, complete with a performance by Alicia Keys, Tuesday night at Gotham Hall. Seats are $2,500-a-head ($5,000 for premium seating), and $15,000 for dinner and photos.

The host committee for tonight’s dinner is a rather unremarkable list of longtime Democratic fundraisers from Wall Street. Hartley is the CEO of the Observatory Group, an economic and political advisory firm; Schlosstein, her husband, was a cofounder and president of BlackRock, and is now CEO of the boutique investment bank Evercore. Evercore was an advisor on the GM bailout deal.

Here’s who else is hosting tonight:

Roger Altman: A co-founder of Evercore, Altman was Deputy Treasury Secretary under Bill Clinton until he resigned amid a record-keeping scandal. He was an economic advisor to John Kerry and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns.

Andi & Tom Bernstein: The Bernsteins are notable because Tom Bernstein was a major supporter of George W. Bush. The Bernsteins supported Obama after the primaries in 2008, as members of the Obama Jewish Leadership Council of Metro New York. It’s interesting that they are sticking with him this year. Tom Bernstein is president and co-founder of Chelsea Piers.

Michael Kempner: A public relations and lobbying executive based in New Jersey, Kempner is a longtime staple of the national Democratic Party fundraising network in the New York metro area.

Charles Myers: A senior managing director with Evercore Partners and a high-level political bundler. Obama has been courting Myers heavily this summer, and the fact that he is hosting tonight indicates his efforts have been successful.

Pilar Crespi & Stephen Robert: Robert, a former Oppenheimer CEO, and his wife Crespi, are major donors, as well as big names in the New York philanthropy scene.

Michelle Obama will put her star power to work as well, with a ladies luncheon put on by the Women for Obama finance committee. Co-hosted by DNC Chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the event will feature some of the biggest names in women’s rights, including feminist author Gloria Steinem, Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards, Emily’s List President Stephanie Schirock, and leading pro-choice activist Nancy Keenan.

All three events will raise money for the Obama Victory Fund, a joint fundraising venture between Obama and the DNC.

Update, 6:30 p.m.:

About 60 people are expected to attend Monday night’s fundraiser, according to White House pool reports.

