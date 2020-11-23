A solar-powered appliance startup built a $69,500 tiny home that can stay off grid for a month in a pivot to the tiny living trend — see inside 'Dream'

GoSun The GoSun Dream tiny home.

Solar powered appliance maker GoSun has unveiled its first tiny home on wheels: the off-grid capable $US69,500 GoSun Dream, which will be available next year.

The Dream can stay off-grid for a month – depending on local conditions – with the help of its power systems, which includes solar panels.

According to GoSun’s founder and CEO Patrick Sherwin, this tiny home fills the energy efficiency gap that many other tiny home makers were not prioritising.

GoSun has seen a “tremendous amount of interest” since unveiling the tiny home, Sherwin told Business Insider in an email interview.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Solar-powered appliance maker GoSun has unveiled its first solar-powered tiny home on wheels: the off-grid capable GoSun Dream.

The tiny home movement has become more popular during the coronavirus pandemic. However, according to GoSun founder and CEO Patrick Sherwin, this growing community and tiny homemakers have continuously missed out on prioritising energy efficiency in these portable home builds.

Enter GoSun, which pivoted from its traditional solar appliances product lineup to tiny homes on wheels in order to fill this power efficiency gap.



See more:

California’s housing crisis is so dire, a startup just raised $US3.5 million in VC funding to drop tiny houses in people’s backyards



“Many of our customers were purchasing our solar appliances for tiny houses, so we attended a couple of tiny house conferences,” Sherwin wrote in an email interview with Business Insider. “What we found is that the builders of tiny homes are either concentrated on luxury items or low cost. No one was focused on energy efficiency and solar, yet many potential buyers want a well-built tiny home that has off-grid capabilities or solar for emergency power.”

GoSun spent about two years in the research and development phase with the goal of creating a crossover between a tiny home and an RV, according to Sherwin.

GoSun The GoSun Dream tiny home.

Construction began early 2020, but like other companies, GoSun saw delays amid the coronavirus pandemic.

GoSun The GoSun Dream tiny home.

According to Sherwin, “outdoor products” like the ones GoSun produces — which can be used for both “family fun and disaster relief” — have seen an increase in sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

GoSun The GoSun Dream tiny home.

The home was designed to be “durable, versatile, and super energy efficient” with elements like sloped walls, solar systems, and a bed that can be electronically lifted.

GoSun The GoSun Dream tiny home.

Dream can be towed by a three-quarter-ton or one-ton pickup truck. GoSun decided to take the “home on wheels” approach because it’s cheaper, easier, and more eco friendly to create than a foundation-based home, according to Sherwin.

GoSun The GoSun Dream tiny home.

“Our customer base wants independence and resilience,” Sherwin wrote. “A home that can move provides more freedom, fun, and flexibility.”

GoSun The GoSun Dream tiny home.

GoSun’s Dream tiny home includes a kitchen, bathroom, raised queen bed, and a seating area that can convert into another bed. Unsurprisingly, the tiny home is filled with its maker’s proprietary products, such its portable solar-powered kitchen.

GoSun The GoSun Dream tiny home.

The Dream will be available in 2021 and starts at $US69,500. Since its unveiling, GoSun has already received immense interest from the public.

GoSun The GoSun Dream tiny home.

“Deposits are coming in, calls are coming in, new ideas are flooding in,” Sherwin wrote. “It seems there’s a tremendous amount of interest, perhaps even for communities of tiny homes.”

GoSun The GoSun Dream tiny home.

The GoSun Dream sits at 195 square feet and weighs about 11,500 pounds. It measures 8.5 feet wide, 22 feet long, and 13 feet tall.

GoSun The GoSun Dream tiny home.

The home can accommodate up to four people and is filled with smart appliances that can operate off-grid with the help of the tiny home’s power systems.

GoSun The GoSun Dream tiny home.

There are two beds for the four people: one lofted queen bed that can be electronically raised or lowered, and another bed that converts into a banquette-style dining and work area.

GoSun The GoSun Dream tiny home.

All of the tiny home’s appliances, including kitchenware, are included. Like many robust tiny homes, GoSun’s Dream has a full kitchen with a sink, refrigerator, two-burner stovetops, range hood, and GoSun’s solar and electric oven.

GoSun The GoSun Dream tiny home.

The tiny home also comes with its maker’s portable solar-powered kitchen that can be used outdoors. This movable kitchen includes features like an oven, cooler, solar-paneled table, and power bank.

GoSun The GoSun Dream tiny home.

Source: GoSun

An electric awning comes optional for activities like shaded leisure time while cooking outside.

GoSun The GoSun Dream tiny home.

But for temperature regulation inside the tiny home, the unit comes with an air conditioner, the “worlds’ most energy-efficient ceiling fan,” according to Sherwin, and a space heater.

GoSun The GoSun Dream tiny home.

GoSun Dream’s bathroom then comes with a shower, a sink, storage units, and a composting toilet.

GoSun The GoSun Dream tiny home.

In total, the home can stay off-grid for one month — depending on local conditions — with the help of its solar panels and power systems, although the home also comes with propane for cooking and heating use, according to Sherwin.

GoSun The GoSun Dream tiny home.

Other power systems include lithium-ion batteries and an inverter. These systems can also be upgraded to stay off-grid permanently depending on the final location of the tiny home.

GoSun The GoSun Dream tiny home.

“There is a shortage of housing in many places, and it seems very few builders are thinking about whole systems, energy efficiency, solar, [and more],” Sherwin writes.

GoSun The GoSun Dream tiny home.

In terms of water consumption, the tiny home includes GoSun’s water purifier and sanitation system, and 40-gallon fresh, 25-gallon grey, and 25-gallon black water tanks.

GoSun The GoSun Dream tiny home.

However, the Dream doesn’t have to be operated off-grid. It can also be used at locations like RV resorts or personal properties with its power, cable, water, and waste hook-up points.

GoSun The GoSun Dream tiny home.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.