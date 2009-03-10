Gossips Say Warner Brothers Will Replace Bale As Batman

Newspapers citing “industry gossip” say Warner Bros will replace Christian Bale in the next Batman flick with his co-star from Terminator Salvation, Sam Worthington. These gossips say Warner execs worry Bale’s on set rant during Terminator‘s filming will keep people from the theatre.



io9 takes a good whack at the rumour:

Forget the fact that Bale already has a contract with the WB for the next Batman, this rumour is absolutely absurd. I don’t care if Bale was caught on camera lighting kittens on fire wrapped in an American flag, this man is still pretty untouchable. How’s that? Because he made Warner Brothers a bazillion dollars playing Batman. Do you really think the WB would risk losing Dark Knight money over a silly tape that will be ancient history in a year or two?

We can think of about 533 million reason to concur with io9’s take.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.