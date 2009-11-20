AOL's Layoff Package

AOL wants 2,500 employees to step forward for volunteer layoffs.



Today it sent employees an email saying what they would get if they volunteered for the layoff today versus what they would get if they are asked to leave in Q1 of 2010.

It breaks down:

SVPs get 9 months for volunteering versus 4 in Q1.

VPs get 6 vs 4

Director is 4 vs 2

Sub-director is 3 vs 1

The package covers severance, cobra, and outplacement.

Here’s the email:

