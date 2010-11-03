GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: New York Social Diary

Blackstone billionaire Stephen Schwarzman and his wife were some of the only guests not in costume at Heidi Klum’s AOL-sponsored Halloween party.Former Enron CEO, Jeffrey Skilling, is seeking a new trial after the Supreme Court found prosecutors used an invalid legal theory to convict him. Skilling is serving a 24-year sentence in a Colorado prison.



The SEC accused a doctor of passing insider information to one of his clients.

A Brooklyn rabbi admitted to blackmailing SAC Capital because its chief, Steve Cohen, is “Jewish and rich.”

Providence Equity Partners will lose $400 million when MGM files for bankrupcty this week.

Everyone’s describing JP Morgan as the new Goldman Sachs after it was revealed that the SEC is investigating the bank for allegedly allowing hedge fund Magnetar to package some shoddy CDOs and then bet against them.

BlackRock’s CEO insisted that rumours that the firm looked at buying Man Group are false.

Australia and India both raised their interest rates Tuesday, emphasising the difference between rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific and a “still-fragile recovery in other parts of the world.”

Non-Wall Street Bonus

Jersey Shore’s Snooki had a massive Halloween weekend in Vegas: she dressed up as a pickle; fell over as she was stumbing up the VIP stairs at a party; and was “wearing the same makeup and tiara that she wore the night before” on her JetBlue flight back to New York.

