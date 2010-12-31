GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: By Shuan on flickr

Lloyd Blankfein ventured onto the trading floor one last time in 2010.The New York Fed released a calendar of all Bill Dudley’s meetings with bankers since January 2009. PE and hedge funds made notable appearances.



Steve Rattner settled with Cuomo for $10 million and is banned from working in any pension fund 5 years.

A wife is accusing her trader husband of threatening to post sex tapes of her online as their divorce gets ugly.

It turns out Winifred Jiau, who was arrested yesterday on insider trading charges, also worked for Primary Global – the expert network at the centre of the FBI’s probe.

2010 was a record year for bank failures – the most since 1992.

A Citibanker accused of stealing millions from rich clients in India was arrested today.

