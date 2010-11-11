GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Bloomberg’s Gigi Stone (left) got engaged to an i-banker on the weekend.

Bloomberg TV reporter Gigi Stone has a new emerald cut, five-carat engagement ring on her finger after her investment banker boyfriend proposed over the weekend.One of Bof A’s chairmen, Charles Holliday, doubled his holdings in the bank by purchasing 30,000 shares for $378,150. His personal stake is now 54,650.



Barclays’ investment bankers can expect a 17% pay rise this year despite the fact that the bank has seen its profits slip.

London-based hedge fund RAB Capital has shuttered its remaining Asia-focused fund.

Accountancy firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers launched an internal investigation after they discovered male employees were circulating emails where they rated the looks of their lady co-workers.

Bernie Madoff’s New York possessions will be auctioned off this Saturday. Hot items include Ruth Madoff’s engagement ring; Bernie’s monogrammed slippers (and shirts and underwear and bags); and their master bedroom furniture, including the bed.

Irish comedians are participating in a light-hearted conference with economists later this month. (It should be a good time. The comedians have already taken on Ireland’s Agriculture Minister’s, Brendan Smith’s, plan to distribute cheese to needy families, and they’re having a field day with the puns: You gouda be kidding me; They say that cheese can give you nightmares. Now the nightmares are giving us cheese; Free cheese? They’ve all gone em’mental.)

Wharton grad and former Credit Suisse i-banker, Munish Narula, gave up Wall Street to start an Indian take-out chain, Tiffin.

The Macomb County chief medical examiner who missed the bullet hole in the head of probably-murdered banker David Widlak during an autopsy, was questioned today by the county’s board of commissioners.

Fun Fact: Legendary Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi was almost a banker.

