GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Kristin Davis: “Many” hedge fund managers offered me jobs. The New York brothel owner is promoting her hedge fund experience in her campaign for New York governor. Kristin Davis got her start in the world of business at a now-shuttered Cali hedge fund.



An American has taken the award for London’s Best Dressed Banker. Greg Rellis, a commodities broker at OTC Europe won Best Dressed easily, beating a 34 year old brunette hottie who works for Sapient.

Billionaire Mark Cuban is offering funding to the SEC to help the agency with its case against… Him. The Dallas Mavericks owner doesn’t want to wait eight months for the SEC to review the insider trading case against him.

The Treasury won’t reveal details about the government’s guarantee of Citi-owned securities in 2008. A FOIA request from Bloomberg was met with hundreds of emails that were almost completely blacked out. Hilarious.

An anonymous – and obviously disenchanted – source from inside RBS wrote a letter to Here Is The City this week about significant and impending management shifts within the company.

Marjorie Greenspan Kaufman – Alan’s niece – was fired without “notice and without cause” from hedge fund Kingdon Capital Management. The now ex-head of investor relations at the New York firm is “sad and disappointed and shocked.”

Wal-Mart’s CEO believes India is closer to opening up to foreign direct investment in the retail sector “given the positive tone coming from government officials.”

A man was stabbed in the neck and hand on Sunday afternoon on Vancouver’s own Wall Street.

