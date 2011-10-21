GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Katherine Garrett-Cox, CEO of Alliance Trust

Photo: Alliance Trust

Katherine Garrett-Cox, CEO of U.K.-based investment trust Alliance Trust, said: “There’s chatter that if Lehman Brothers had been Lehman Sisters, perhaps it wouldn’t have unfolded.”

Morgan Stanley said it expects to generate $1.4 billion over the next three years from its cost-cutting initiatives.

Zurich-based hedge fund Heieck Siebrecht Capital Advisors has hired Jelena Davidson and Aria Ameri for its Varus Fund, a long-short equity fund focusing on German mid- and large cap companies.

Dr. Brigette Roberts, a former Third Point portfolio manager who graduated from med school at the age of 23, is doing well this year. Her long/short equities hedge fund is up 6% YTD.

Hedge fund billionaire John Paulson admitted at an industry conference today at the Pierre Hotel in New York that he has not been getting a whole lot of sleep lately because his fund is losing money.

Fox Business’s senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino said the Occupy Wall Street protesters might be uninformed Marxists, but they’re “more pleasant than Wall Street morons.”

Gasparino thinks bank analyst Mike Mayo, who claimed earlier this week that he was censored on the Bank of America earnings call, actually dialed into the wrong number.

NYU Professor Nassim Taleb thinks the bank business model is nothing more than a compensation scheme.

MTV has apparently put out a casting call looking for an Occupy Wall Street protesters to join the next season of The Real World.

California’s Attorney General’s office has reportedly subpoenaed Bank of America in connection with the bank allegedly selling and marketing risky mortgage-backed securities to California investors.

In Stephanie Madoff’s new book, she reveals that Mark Madoff survived a suicide attempt 14 months before he killed himself on Dec. 11, 2010 — the second anniversary of his father’s arrest.

