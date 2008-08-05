Gossip Guy Chace Crawford May Ditch ICM

As Gossip Girl herself would say: “Spotted. Chace Crawford meeting with three major talent agencies. Is he considering leaving his current reps or is he just playing the field? Better lock him down, ICM. xoxo, Gossip Girl.”



Deadline Hollywood Daily: Chace Crawford just won the Teen Choice Award for breakout TV star Sunday night. So naturally ICM is trying to hang onto the 23-year-old media darling. But CW’s Gossip Girl hunk has just let the tenpercentery know he’s taking meetings with other agencies: specifically CAA, endeavour and Paradigm.

He also plans to come in and talk to the top guys at ICM now that his longtime agents there have left or been let go. In the agency biz, you either grow stars or steal stars. ICM has had more success with the former than the latter right now…

Read more here.

Despite his Gossip Girl buzz, Crawford’s movie and TV resume is still pretty thin—his only upcoming film is Halloween horror flick The Haunting of Molly Hartley, in which he’s the best-known star.

So, it makes sense that he would be looking around for someone to get him more of the roles his hot, um, reputation deserves—and it seems he asked his Gossip Girl castmates for advice, as three of his four major co-stars are repped by the agencies he’s meeting with: Blake Lively, who’s probably been able to make the most of her lead role in Gossip Girl, is repped by mega-powerhouse CAA. Lively’s possible off-screen rival, Leighton Meester, is with the increasingly influential endeavour. And Taylor Momsen is with UTA.

But it seems Crawford carefully avoided courting WMA, which reps Gossip‘s other hot guy, Penn Badgley. (Only one Gossip Girl heartthrob per agency).

