Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60 Seconds

An RBS employee tells us that everyone’s slacking off today because of all the action on ESPN between the World Cup and U.S. Open. Similarly, many other trading floors are littered with TVs to prevent employees from taking leave to go drink and watch sports. (via DB) Want to learn how to sound like a soccer snob? Here are 20 awesome things to say.Bank of England employees are getting paid significantly less than England’s FSA employees. Since the FSA is soon merging with the BOE, chances are its employees will be none too pleased about taking a pay cut.



Nicole Kidman’s little sister got married to Craig Marran, a director at Scotia Capital, according to the Daily Mail.

Former Salomon Brothers executive and father of the mortgage-backed security Lewis Ranieri is set to launch a second distressed-mortgage fund via Selene Investment, according to Asset Backed Alert.

A Morgan Stanley official is calling Europe’s “stress tests” of banks a farce. It’s apparently all about saving face and pumping up the propaganda instead of actually measuring sovereign debt risks.

The corporate expense account is BACK! Bloomberg reports that banks missed their chance to slash travel allowences and premiums for employees with corporate cards.

Lastly, there’s a rumour floating around that BP is begging overseas banks for a billion dollars each because the U.S. financial system has completely shunned the company. Ouch.

Bonus Round: The mortgage crisis is still taking vicitms and this time it really hurts. A popular Colorado coffee shop where baristas wore biknis has closed down due to nonpayment of rent. One customer says that the store was gimmicky but had ‘great’ coffee too.

