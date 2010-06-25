Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60 Seconds

Photo: AP

The dot-com IPO boom is back, baby! No profits? Check. Planning an IPO? Check. Ridiculous, expensive idea? Check! Courtesy of FT Alphaville, meet Ocado: the company that thinks it’s 1991, when delivering groceries was a new idea.With news just out that the iPhone 4 could be plagued with problems, and as Apple’s stock approaches $270, some people think that the company is at the end of the road.



Private equity firm Providence Equity Partners is in the early stages of taking toy-maker Hasbro private. However, Hasbro came out today stating that it’s not engaged in buyout talks but could be working the PR spin-machine angle.

The icing trend is still kicking. A reporter was iced by a bro at conference on financial reform inside the bank of Congress. Hat tip to @brianbeutler for spotting this.

Bonus Round: Rapper Nas not only owes his ex-wife, Kelis, nearly $300,000 in spousal support but is also $52,000+ behind on his mortgage. He now has to pay an up-front fee of $17,500 and $7800 to avoid defaulting. Perhaps he should ask Nic Cage for advice on money management?

Florida is next in line for receiving a deposit of fresh, crude oil courtesy of BP. The Sun Sentinel reports that “thick pools” of oil are washing up ashore while Karl Denninger details how heavy machinery is being used on beaches to clean them up.

