Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Goldman Sachs has been accused of taking “non-public information” it acquired while advising Dollar Thrifty Auto on a deal, then using it to “pitch rival Hertz Rental Global Holdings in a bid to win a lucrative investment banking assignment.”



A photo of Japan’s Financial Services Minister meeting with the head of the People’s Bank of China, Zhou Xiaochuan, has proven wrong yesterday’s rumours that that the PRC’s central bank chief stepped down. In an effort to quell the gossip, PBoC put up a photo showing Xiaochuan in a recent meeting.

An L.A. gym is having a Wall Street workout in September called “Wall Street Ball Street.” On the schedule: squash lessons, a tasting of Scotch Flights, hors d’oeuvres, and shoeshines as guests watch Gordon Gekko on-screen. “Cigar smokers can puff away on the rooftop.”

Citi has caved to pressure and will meet with Mike Mayo, who believes Citi is cooking its books.

Federico Pignatelli, a former investment banker and managing director of Gruntal & Co. (Steve Cohen’s colleague?), is being sued for $2M by a lady photog who alleges he promised her career advances at his Chelsea Piers studio if she slept with him. Pignatelli denies the allegations, saying “I have plenty of women I can sleep with, so why would I sleep with an employee?”

The CEO of French investment bank, Lazard, apparently owes $165,000 to the owners of a Hamptons beachfront mansion he ditched after two days because he said he “didn’t like the view.” Matthieu Pigasse never paid a deposit or sign any agreements for the short-lived rental.

A hedge fund manager paralysed in a car accident was denied damages by a Connecticut jury. While he was cycling, Edward Petner made a right turn on a red signal and was hit by a car – a turn he says he had to make too close to the centre of the road because electrical contractors left an orange cone in the bike lane.

BONUSES: Tiger Woods has reportedly become a New Yorker, moving into a downtown Manhattan pad by the Hudson.

Caroline Giuliani, former NY mayor Rudy’s daughter, will serve one day of community service for shoplifting on the Upper East Side.

