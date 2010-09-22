Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60 Seconds

Ronen Katz

A former GM metals manager, Daniel J. Bealko, was banned from trading commodities after taking GM for $6.5 million through unauthorised aluminium transactions. He was also fined $5.6 million.“He is a wolf! He is so strong.” – Shia Lebouf on Michael Douglas



Basswood Capital is apparently taking money from investors again. Four years ago in June 2006 Basswood returned around $1 billion to investors after a spat about “performance expectations.”

Peter Thiel‘s assets under management are down to $850 million – and half is his.

Paintings stolen by Edemar Cid Ferreira, the founder and former president of Banco Santos, have been returned to the country of Brazil. The works – including a Lichenstein, a Jean Michel Basquit, and a Torres-Garcai – were worth $20 million.

A hit and run in Manhattan’s West Village killed a 27-year old hedge fund exec, Ronen Katz. He worked for Angelo, Gordon & Co.

A contest rewarding the winner with a new wardrobe is creating a list ranking the best dressed bankers in London. The top 10 so far:

1. Florent Gerard – Director Bank of America with a staggering 109 votes

2. Greg Rellis – Commodities Broker OTC, 87

3. Phillipe Guyot – Head of Sales BNP Paribas, 54

4. Bob Diamond – Chief Executive Barclays, 40

5. Hannah Woodley -Panmure Gordon, 35

6. John Studzinski – MD Blackstone Private Equity, 27

7. Stephan Heitmeye – Sales, 27

8. Michelle Flynn – Client services DCG, 23

9. Jon Sugden – Equity Sales, Ladenbury Thalmann, 21

10. Ross Studholme – Senior Legal Counsel Barclays Bank plc, 20

Lazard Freres heiress Sasha Lazard apparently gave birth to another man’s child and is now separated from husband Michael Mailer (Norman Mailer’s son). The NYPost believes the baby’s father is Andrew Drexel Allen.

POTENTIAL DAY OFF ALERT. Nasdaq is sponsoring a “Wall Street Cares” day for charity on Tuesday October 5th. Sign up ends Friday.

Goldman Sachs has reached “super dream company” status in India. On a strange Indian college (?) website we found, the institute boasted proudly about Goldman “finally” selecting three of their students after a rigorous interview process “involving a written round followed by GD and multiple rounds of PI, the recruitment process of Goldman Sachs kept everyone waiting. Finally, it affirmed jobs to two students of our institute.”

We weren’t entirely sure what to take from this, but it seems Goldman has poached the institute’s Nitish Shukla from RBS and Rohit Ku. Jain from Ernst and Young. (Immadi Indumati Anusha, the third student, was offered an internship with Goldman.)

NON Wall Street News

A Bronx man went to the bathroom in the middle of the night and discovered a snake on the toilet.

The dumbest bank robbers ever tried to rob a Mississippi bank at 7:52 am, before it was open.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.