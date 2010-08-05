Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

A bunch of Goldman volunteers are helping out at the NYC non-profit BabyBuggy right now, “rocking our (infant-sized) socks!” (Twitter)



Here’s what Goldman’s bathrooms apparently look like: nasty. After a particularly stressful trading day, the bathrooms (all of two for a 300-400 person trading floor) looked as if busloads of diarrheal American tourists fresh from Tijuana had taken turns unleashing squatting monsoons in the stall. – an entrepreneur who left Goldman in 2008 and recently spilled all sorts of insider secrets about the company in a blog post to attract attention to his new startup, adgrok. (We previously posted about Goldman’s trading floor gambling and trading technology.)

Goldman Sachs is filing to have the $1 billion Timberwolf lawsuit dismissed.

Someone pretending to be a hedge fund manager tricked hedge fund news website FINalternatives into writing an article about their new fund. Then FINalternatives figured out that “KingFisher’s” “Andrew Gill” (might have) lied about everything.

Governor Paterson and the New York state senate abandoned the proposed $50 million hedge-fund tax plan but apparently sceptical financial managers think the controversial levy might not stay dead and buried.

A fraudulent money manager and an English Countess who had offices in Palm Beach and Rhode Island have been ordered to pay a total of $7.6 million in fines for telling clients her fund had $1.6 billion AUM, when actually it was closer to $165 million.

A former Credit Suisse banker who was let go as the financial crisis took hold in the UK, is pursuing a new career in bodybuilding and topless modelling. Henrietta Leung loves her new job, even though for now it doesn’t pay the same as her banking gig did. Read the full NSFW story at The Sun >>>

Lawrence Salander, the “biggest fraudster in New York art history” is going to jail for six years after stealing $120 million from clients of his UES gallery. Salander sold art to Robert De Niro, John McEnroe and “some of the East Coast art world’s biggest investors and owners.”

The owners of the 50-acre mansion where Chelsea Clinton and her hedge-fund hubby just got hitched, have raised the asking price of their estate from $12 million to $13.5 million. Also in real estate news, RoboCop is selling his UWS penthouse and Andrew Ross Sorkin is moving to 79th Street.

Non-Wall Street News: 1. Wyclef Jean confirmed he’s running for president of Haiti. The rapper’s on Larry King tonight to talk about his candidacy. 2. It’s Obama’s Birthday!

BONUS: Check out how one imaginative banking-buff imagines Lloyd Blankfeins desktop >>>

Now check out this hilarious video of a dude trying to squeeze a hug out of bankers down at Wall Street:



