Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60 Seconds

Former bond trader James Patrick Rothstein was found dead in a pool of blood yesterday morning in his SoHo apartment, reports the NY Daily News. A source says it may be natural causes or a medical condition but nothing has been confirmed just yet. One neighbour says Rothstein was a big drinker.



Jaime Castan, head of Hedge Fund Research at the Man Group, quit yesterday. The official reason is ‘to pursue other interests,’ but he may just be the first casualty of the clash-of-cultures said to happen at Man after they aquired GLG.

Michael Douglas’s ex-wife is suing him for Wall Street 2 money, sure, but do you know why? It’s because she’s been ripped off by Ponzi schemer to the stars Kenneth Starr. Who would have thought? Her charity, the Diandra deMorrell Douglas Foundation, lost about $1.5 million to Starr.

David Einhorn and the guys at Greenlight Capital may want to check their numbers. Piss-poor performance aside (0.8% YTD? Come on!), at least have your long and short positions make sense.

The drunk energy trader might have gotten a job! Steve Perkins, who was fired for trying to trade oil while intoxicated is trying to land a new job at Swiss commodity broker Starsupply Renewables SA.

UK airline Ryanair will start selling “standing-room only” tickets on some of its flights. The company has been refitting some of its planes with vertical seats. The cost for standing the duation of an entire flight? Between £4 and £8 per person – and £1 to use the rest room!

BONUS ROUND: Courtesy of Barry Ritholtz, check out the 24 types of libertarians that exist. It includes the “denial-ican”, “too smart for science”, and “too much heinlein” types. All too true.———————————–

