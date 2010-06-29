Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60 Seconds

Photo: Facebook

PennyStockChaser was shut down and its assets frozen by the SEC today. The complaint alleges that a pair of Canadians used “email, text messages, Facebook, and Twitter” to promote daily penny stock alerts. They apparently earned at least $2.4 million from penny stock pumping. H/T to Tim Sykes for spotting this one.Everyone’s hating on Tesla today (it’s the day of their IPO) in our comments section. They simply have nothing nice to say, but hey, at least CEO Elon Musk has some cash again. TSLA is trading in the mid-$18 range above its debut price of $17 a share.



“Substantially all” of Goldman Sachs’s $11.5 billion of investments in alternatives are slated to be liquidated in the next 10 years, according to a company filing, says Bloomberg.

Hedge fund employees are up in arms over a proposed tax that New York State may levy that would tax out-of-state workers.

One of the eight Russian spies caught by the Justice department earlier this week reportedly worked for a hedge fund called Navigator. FINalternatives hasn’t been able to confirm that the fund is real. The attorney of 28-year-old Anna Chapman (pictured) said that she was running a legitimate online real estate business called PropertyFinder Ltd. Said one colleague of Anna’s: “Anna is an ambitious, forward-thinking professional.” We bet.

Don’t miss our photo tour of Anna Chapman’s Facebook profile ->

A new report from Goldman Sachs, via Zerohedge, states that if the S&P breaks 1,040, investors are in deep trouble. Whether you’re into technical trading or not, the spread between 1,040 and the new target of 865 is wide enough to drive a truck through: “If a break below the neckline of the pattern can be achieved as looks the risk on a multi-week basis the target would be 865.”

Unsubstantiated rumour Of The Day: A (former-industry) source says there’s chatter of a small sub-30 person hedge fund that may collapse due to fraud-related issues. This is pure chatter. Anyone heard anything?

Bonus Round: There’s a new form of accounting out you may not have heard of yet. It’s called mark-to-unicorn. “Includes lofty estimates of the price of junk and possibly drawing some fantasy-critters on the official balance sheet reports.”

———————————–

Have any gossip, rumours, or secrets you’d like to share with us? Send us an email: vveneziani [at] businessinsider.com or ccomstock [at] businessinsider.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.