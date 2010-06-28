Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60 Seconds

Michael Douglas is in a hot legal spat with ex-wife Diandra over his big paycheck for Wall Street 2. She wants half. Diandra reportedly already got a huge $45 million settlement when they divorced in 2000.

A new radio show run by an anonymous hedge funder starting airing on a London radio station. It doesn’t explain anything to the average listener, doesn’t bother translating the language when a foreigner visits the show and in all situations does whatever the &%$# it wants. It has an awesome name: The Naked Short Club and we’ll be live-blogging it this afternoon starting at 4 pm. You can listen in on http://www.resonancefm.com.



Apparently hedge funders have been calling and asking the National organisation for the Reform of Marijuana Laws about the possibility of weed legalization. NORML told the NYTimes that hedge funders call looking for investment opportunities in weed and to see how they can help get the skankity legalized.

A lawsuit against GlaxoSmithKline could be in the works soon after a study showed that the firm’s Avandia drug elevates the risk of heart attacks and stroke. A separate analysis by another FDA official found that, since 1999, almost 50,000 elderly patients died, had strokes, or developed heart failure after taking Avandia.

Goldman Sachs could announce a settlement soon. CSLA analyst Mike Mayo said the bank could announce a settlement before their July 20th earnings, according to The Fly On The Wall. Mayo believes the firm will have to drop $1 billion to settle the charges.

Some folks think that gold is headed to $27,163 per ounce. A ridiculous notion, but not impossible. Thanks to GATA for spotting this article.

Similar to Ferrari and Audi, General Motors may soon open a showroom in Midtown Manhattan in order to lure in hedge funders and Wall Street types.

Bonus Round: If you haven’t seen it yet, RIM is producing a Blackberry case stylised after the old-school 1980s Wall Street mobile phones. Maybe it won’t fit in your pocket but it has an antennae, which is sick.

