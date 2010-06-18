Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60 Seconds

John Carney downs an Ice.

Photo: Twitter.com/Anal_yst

Hedge funds have apparently been emailing each other warnings about an HBO documentary set to air on Monday. Here’s what the email says:“If you own Talisman and other players in the Marcellus, you should be aware that HBO has a very negative special airing Monday.



"This Monday, HBO is airing a Sundance film called "Gasland" that highlights some of the negatives of gas drilling in the Marcellus Shale area. This could be a near term negative for Talisman and other oil companies looking to drill in the area."

Ex-Fortress Investment Group exec Stanley Ku started his own hedge fund just 10 months ago and now Bloomberg reports that he’s already returning money to investors.



SocGen rogue trader Jerome Kerviel tried to bribe an internal controller with a bottle of champagne.

Karl Denninger has some pretty compelling evidence that someone had inside information on the Philadelphia Fed announcement today. It’s all in the charts, baby.

An injured Canadian goose is running around Prospect Park in Brooklyn with an arrow through its neck, according to the NY Post.



AdAge reports that Smirnoff took ‘measures’ in order to shut down famed icing website BrosIcingBros.com. Luckily, BrosIcingChicks.com is still up and running.

And there’s a pretty funny, er different, look at Obama’s signature apparently making the rounds, too.

———————————–

Photo by @Anal_yst

