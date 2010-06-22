Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60 Seconds

According to The Fly On The Wall, it appears Banco Santander is still in heated negotiation talks about merging with M&T bank, citing a Bloomberg report.



Demi Moore is going to play the chief risk manager of a financial firm in the upcoming indie flick, Margin Call, which takes place during the early stages of the credit crisis.

Reports are floating around this morning that Rahm Emanuel may leave the White House in the next year, a huge blow to Obama’s inner-circle.

Supposedly, an inmate who’s serving time with Bernie Madoff claims Madoff hid $9 billion from federal investigators and has it stashed with three different people.

It now looks like attention lover and fired Citi banker Debrahlee Lorenzana may have a boyfriend, based on pictures posted to her Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Pointsandfigures makes claim (via Take A Report) that more money goes through Eurodollar futures in one day than the NYSE does in one year, in terms of notional value. Anyone know why there’s so much liquidity in this contract?

Reminder: GASLAND, the documentary about natural gas in the U.S. that hedge funds are concerned about, premieres tonight at 9PM on HBO. If you missed the rumour round-up on Thursday of last week, here’s the email that was reportedly being passed around hedge funds:

“If you own Talisman and other players in the Marcellus, you should be aware that HBO has a very negative special airing Monday.

“This Monday, HBO is airing a Sundance film called “Gasland” that highlights some of the negatives of gas drilling in the Marcellus Shale area. This could be a near term negative for Talisman and other oil companies looking to drill in the area.”

Melissa Francis is back at CNBC and might be worried about filling Amanda Drury’s “shoes,” according to an email sent to Dealbreaker.

Bonus Round: Michael Jackson may have passed on to the afterlife, but his $300 million debt payment is still alive and kicking.

