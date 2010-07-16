Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60-Seconds

Hedge fund king John Paulson bought a huge ranch in Aspen to commemorate how he charmed his wife into marrying him. He paid $24.5 million. Check out the new digs >>



A few people are trying to drum up controversy over the fact that Obama’s new choice for chief of the OMB, Jacob Lew, was a major benefactor of the sub prime crisis that destoyed the U.S. economy — his unit at Citigroup made a killing by shorting the housing market.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon was a little shy and depressed in an interview recently. Apparently he was so ‘cautious, his tone so subdued‘ in an interview with the New York Times that his aide decided to pipe up with some words of encouragement: ‘Jamie, how about mentioning a few of our positives?’.

America’s Jews might soon be really happy with Goldman banker Marc Mezvinsky. If his soon-to-be wife converts to Judaism, they’ll be glad. Apparently everyone is “eager to accept Chelsea into the ranks.”

Apparently many Goldman’s clients see them as more of a threat than an ally. “Goldman’s clients talk about it in the same way that campers chatter nervously about grizzlies,” a hedge fund manager told The Economist.

A german pensioner is totally broke after falling in love with a professional whore. The Thai prostitute lover, who is 40-years younger than him, refused to pay back the money he lent her to help her family back home.

A record-breaking 8.5 million people tuned in to the “Deadliest Catch” reality TV show on Tuesday to watch Captain Phil Harris’ death. It’s the first time a lead cast member of a reality television show has died during filming.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.