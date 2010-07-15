Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60-Seconds

The prized French bulldog of two Manhattan bankers is dead. Dog sitters let Laura Garner and Robert Hardon’s precious pup overheat in the back of a van, then dumped him at the couple’s UWS apartment. The bankers are suing. (Via DB)



Angelina Jolie might have personally barred Russian spy Anna Chapman from the premiere of her new spy flick, or she might not care whether or not she shows up. Either way, if Anna wants to get in, she’ll have to get back into her spy gear and be in cognito. She’s banned from the Russian premiere.

Credit Suisse offices were raided in 13 different German cities. The bank’s employees allegedly hid assets in accounts in Switzerland and Liechtenstein to avoid paying taxes.

Hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones owns three islands that spell out PTJ! rumour has it that the islands are man-made by PTJ himself.

Goldman Sachs Heiress June Breton Fisher is disappointed with what’s happened recently to the firm.

Conservative loudmouth Rush Limbaugh sold his Upper East Side penthouse for $11.5 million. Limbaugh has been whining for months that he’s had enough of NYC’s high taxes on rich homeowners.

