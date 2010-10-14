Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

A 21-year-old Russian bombshell, accused in a $35 million online bank scam, will appear in a New York court tomorrow. Kristina Svechinskaya has been crowned ‘the world’s sexiest computer hacker.”



JP Morgan earnings beat expectations, though the trading business sunk compared to last quarter, and i-banking was also average.

Hedge fund gains in September were the strongest in 16 months, according to fund tracker Eurekahedge, whose index was up 3.45% last month.

New York private-equity firm Veritas Capital has acquired Lockheed Martin’s Enterprise Integration Group for $815 million. The defence company said in June it would sell of EIG “to avoid potential conflicts of interest from new regulations for military contractors.”

Busy businessmen will have to wait longer for their caffeine-fix at Starbucks now that the coffee giant has told baristas to make no more than 2 drinks at a time, so that they’re “fresher” and “hotter.” Workers think the decree will cause massive lines.

Chairman of Oaktree Capital and one of America’s richest men, Howard Marks, just bought ad guru Donny Deutsch’s East Hampton’s home for $30 million. Marks, who is 356 on the Forbes 400 list, will have Jerry Seinfeld as a neighbour.

David Einhorn announced he’s shorting real estate investment group, The St. Joe Company. Now their stock is down more than 7%.

I-banker and Revlon billionaire Ronald Perelman is getting married tonight to his Harvard alum, psychiatrist girlfriend Anna Chapman, at an undisclosed location in Manhattan.

Bankers will be getting a bargain if TJ Maxx, one company that’s been expanding in a big way during the recession, opens a new store downtown. The discount chain has been looking at a space at 14 Wall Street, and is about to open outlets in elite shopping areas on the Upper East and West sides.

We think this new printer from Canon, which can block users from printing or copying documents that contain certain words, will be a perfect addition to the Goldman Sach’s offices, where swear words and their abbreviations are forbidden.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.