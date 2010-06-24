Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60 Seconds

Traders are freaking out that Feinberg will “clawback” their bonuses. The bonuses that could be affected by the clawbacks were received between October 2008 and February 2009.



A Fitch report on the ‘extreme credit cycle’ taking place in junk bonds has been making the rounds apparently. It says that in 2010, junk bonds defaulted at a lower rate than investment-grade sovereigns in the 24 years pre-financial crisis. Read it here.

Robert Karofsky, the co-head of equity sales and trading is leaving Deutsche “effective immediately” for personal reasons.

A new article in Reuters suggests that Goldman’s clients aren’t happy with the firm. They are worried that Goldman doesn’t actually put them first, but they are too scared to speak up about it.

Is the Shinshei bank racist against the non-Japanese? Shinshei cut 4 non-Japanese execs in one day, apparently in an effort to return to Japanese-style banking, which means less risky trading.

