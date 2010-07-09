Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60-Seconds

New Wall Street movie #3 is possibly in the works: Ridley Scott and Leo DiCaprio might make “The Wolf of Wall Street.”



This car (pictured), with an air conditioner in the window, is now parked somewhere on Wall Street.



Morale boosting at Goldman: Goldman has a great new lunch deal: 20% off if you buy your lunch in the 200 West cafeteria between 11am and 12pm or 2pm and 3pm. “It’s a free lunch every 5 days,” a Goldmanite tells us.

Sapphire New York, an upper east side strip club, is betting that LeBron won’t come to New York. “It doesn’t look good,” said Dave Nelson, the day manager at Sapphire. They planned to name a room and a steak after him, but gave up hope and painted over a mural of LeBron yesterday.

Kenneth L Starr, the alleged ponzi schemer who scammed a bunch of celebrities is now suing one of them, Martin Scorsese. The Starr companies says Scorsese owes them for bookkeeping, accounting, and other services.

Zerohedge says there’s a rumour that Deutsche Postbank failed the stress test. A Credit Suisse analyst report predicts Post Bank, in addition to Italian Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Greek ATE, Piraeus, Hellenic Postbank NBG will fail the Stress tests.

Lobbying against the wine bar that Lloyd Blankfein’s building doesn’t want to open nearby didn’t work. As of now, it’s still going to open. A board voted on Tuesday to grant the bar a liquor licence.

Shout out:

To the first year analyst on my desk who writes “FUC%” all over everything and outlines it and traces over it endlessly, stop. It’s weird.

Want to shout out someone at your firm? Email me.

