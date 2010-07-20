Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60-Seconds

Wife of ponzi-schemer Bernie Madoff, Ruth Madoff has been spotted doing charity rounds in south Florida. Ruth is crashing at a relative’s house while she delivers meals to the home bound in a 1996 Infiniti, a far cry from her former luxury car flotilla.



The mystery trader who bought 241,000 tons of cocoa beans was revealed to be Anthony Ward – aka “Choc Finger” – founder of British hedge fund Armajaro Holdings. Armajaro now has enough cocoa to make 5.3 billion chocolate bars: 7 per cent of annual global production.

The Daily Mail got a peak at Boeing’s new $153 million Dreamliner and yes, it is very, very dreamy. The new jet has more space, cleaner air (and more of it), anti-jet lag technology, head massagers and countless other benefits that the current fleet don’t have. 860 Dreamliners have already been ordered by companies in 56 countries.

Today is the one-week anniversary of Jonathan Blankflein‘s new Goldman Sachs gig. He started analyst training at his dad’s bank last week. On Friday the new Goldman crop had their first test.

The impending nuptials of investment banker Marc Mezvinsky and Chelsea Clinton are giving the Clintons anxiety. “You should assume that if [Bill] makes it down the aisle in one piece it’s going to be a major accomplishment,” Hillary told NBC’s Andrea Mitchell.

Russian spylette Anna Chapman wants a $250,000 deal for a tell-all book and movie about her life as an undercover agent in New York. Minor problem: in her plea bargain, Chapman promised not to profit from her story. Solution: she wants the cash deposited into the Swiss bank account of a friend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.