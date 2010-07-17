Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60-Seconds

A major Dem donor with ties to the Clintons used millions from BOA, Citi and HSBC to finance a $292 million ponzi scheme. Investment banker Hassan Nemazee was sentenced to 12 years in prison today.



Real estate honcho Donald Trump asked Tiger Woods’ “No.1 mistress” to star in the next season of Celebrity Apprentice. Rachel Uchitel wants in says TMZ.

We got this anonymous email from another girl in the wake of the intern sext scandal at Guerriero Wealth Holdings : “I interviewed for his company, maybe 6 months ago. And he wanted $800 for licensing, then he told me about my beautiful smile and that I could charm a lot of clients with that smile. After he offered me the position he called me 2 or 3 times about getting on board. He called me up to10 Pm at night. I rejected his offer but he had still called and e-mailed me several days after. And he made promises that if I were to work there that we can go to China and gain a solid client base with my ‘charm.’ This story does not surprise me.”

Chelsea Clinton is not getting married to her banker beau in Rhinebeck, NY, locals told the WSJ. The town is yet to receive an official notification and Rhinbeckers think their hamlet is a decoy for Martha’s Vineyard.

The Upper East Side penthouse that celebrity scammer and financial adviser Kenneth Starr planned to pay $13.9 million for has sold to a mystery buyer for $11,200,750. DoubleClick founder and Google ad director Christopher Theodoros bought a duplex penthouse on the Upper East Side for $5.3 mill.

Playboy’s share price barely moved even after Penthouse chief Marc Bell offered $210 mill to buy the adult empire, beating Hugh Hefner‘s $185 million bid. Bell’s $7.43 per share trounces Hef’s $5.50. Bell said he’d let Hef keep the Playboy Mansion.

