Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60-Seconds

Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater might move out of their Westport offices, maybe to Stamford.Bridgewater might be experiencing high turnover (maybe that’s why they’re moving?) Here’s an email we got today:

I used to work there and always thought I was the only one who thought the place was crazy. Turnover has been a lot higher lately I think due to the fact that the “principles” are almost being forced to memorization by senior management.

Also from the mailbox about Bridgewater:

One time [Ray Dalio] made us all go to a Monastery in Westport where he flew in this guru from India that he met and we sat there for 4 hours (no alcohol, unusual for a Bwater function) and had to listen to this guy talk about the meaning of life.

There was a stabbing spree last night near the Apple store in the Meat-packing district. So be glad you don’t have to watch out for this guy tonight: “This guy’s skinny but let me tell you he was like a madman,” said witness Fernando Gonzalez. “He was so strong. It took five or six people just to get him down until police got here.” He was arrested soon after he stabbed 4 people (non-fatal stabs).

A real estate investor / hedge fund manager, Tom Barrack of Colony Capital, wrote a hugely long, obsessive memo to his employees telling them to read the entire Twilight series.

An annoying “Hampton’s Nag” is bothering all the rich folk by lobbying against their big houses.

Police raided the home of the guy who manages heiress Liliane Bettencorp’s money because they think she might have given money illegaly to Sarkozy.

