Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Bankers in Dubai are freaking out about the Blackberry suspension. Apparently now “a BlackBerry is about as desirable in this country as a sub-prime mortgage. I couldn’t help feeling sorry for the chap who wrote in a letter to this paper admitting that he bought a BlackBerry a few days before the suspension was announced.”



Goldman PR was not happy about our “you can see every position at Goldman on its technology” article. After we got a call from them denying the story, we asked Antonio Garcia-Martinez why he’d deleted said sentence from his own article. He responded: Prudence is the better part of valor.

There is a guy who is named “Cool” at Morgan Stanley (pictured) in Hong Kong. He also happens to have one of the best facebook pictures ever.

There are whispers inside hedge fund FrontPoint Partners that the managers are planning a buyout that will unhitch it from their owner, Morgan Stanley. Apparently the new Volker rule have encouraged the managers and Morgan CEO James Gorman to divest the fund quickly. And FYI, the place has an amazing pantry and food situation going on. Details >>

A vice chairman and principal executive officer at Icahn Enterprises is resigning after eight years working with billionaire hedge fund manager Carl Icahn. Keith Meister is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Apparently John Paulson’s getting a bit less bullish, reports the FT. Though he’s still generally betting on a recovery, and not totally in the double dip camp, the fact that he’s ratcheting downs his expectations means something.

Hedge fund giant, Man Group, is going into Poland. With TFI Skarbiec, they’ll be starting a fund called Skarbiec Alternatywny. Shares are scheduled to begin sale from the beginning of September.

Asked if Obama has a favourite banker, Michael Barr, assistant secretary of the U.S. Treasury told the Charlotte Observer: “”I have no idea if the president has a favourite banker or who he might be…” And then, “I’ve met Brian Moynihan, he’s a delightful guy.” Yes, Jamie Dimon, you have been replaced.

BONUS: We really enjoyed this guy’s comment on yesterday’s Gossip Grind item about Andrew Gill, who tricked a news reporter into writing a story about his maybe nonexistent, maybe fraudulent hedge fund. Props. “Thing about a guy named Andrew Gill is… you’d expect him to name a fund with Fish in the title. Note to all fake hedge fund managers, it’s always safer to just use a vaguely inappropriate Greek or Roman god. The Hermes Fund, for example.”

