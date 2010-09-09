Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: Facebook

The prop trading unit in Goldman Sachs equity division is in discussions with a handful of potential acquirers, including KKR.$3 billion was pulled out of hedge funds in July, according to researchers cited by Reuters. The mass withdrawals came after big losses in May and June.



A British trader was killed by gunmen in the Philippines as he motorcycled home with his Filipina wife and helper on Monday evening.

Anna Chapman – former “Wall Streeter” and sultry spy – is having a ball back in her homeland, telling Der Spiegel she’s “become so popular that she has to walk the streets in disguise.”

“His slicked back hair, the idea of braces and mixed patterns and colours; the contrasting collar and the horizontal striped shirt. It became The Gekko. We didn’t have any clue… that this was going to have any impact on men’s fashion.” Read the full transcript of costume designer, Ellen Mirojnick, reminiscing about 1983 Wall Street fashions and the shaper look she wanted for Wall Street 2 >>> She wanted Shia to have a better suit than Gordon Gekko.

An American woman who was convicted of murdering her investment banker husband with a sedatives-laced strawberry milkshake before beating him to death, wants a Hong Kong court to dismiss the charges. So beware, the so-called “Milkshake Murderer” recently won a retrial and might be set free soon.

There might be a huge internal freak-out going on inside Goldman right now.

A UBS banker’s death was discovered to be the sad result of a night spent snorting cocaine.



In a new film about B-school professors who write puff-piece research papers in exchange for bountiful consulting fees, Inside Job, the Dean of Columbia Business School and another top prof get fingered for their part “in a pay-for-research scandal that helped bring about the financial crisis.”

The SEC charged a New Jersey-based investment adviser and three of her firms for running a fraudulent multi-million dollar scheme, in which phony promissory notes were sold to investors, “many of whom are retired or unsophisticated in investments.” Sandra Venetis pilfered $11 million from shareholders since ’97.

BONUS: Derek Jeter has put his Trump Tower condo on the market for $20 million.

