Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Citi is adding up to 12,000 jobs in China in the next three years. The bank’s current headcount there is 4,500.RBS is cutting 3,500 workers in the UK.



(Alleged) ponzi fraudster Kenn Starr’s wife says private detectives hired by actor Wesley Snipes have been trailing her in the hope they’ll discover evidence that would clear Snipes of tax charges.

Lloyd Blankfein wears pink and pops his collar. We spoke to someone who sat next to Lloyd Blankfein, his wife and another couple at dinner last night in Sag Harbor and apparently the Goldman chief was wearing a pink shirt. And, the collar was popped. And, what is he doing on vacay at the end of the third quarter?

Goldman Sachs has started a charm offensive in China, since they found out their reputation there is anything but stellar. The bank hired a PR firm last year to measure Chinese public opinion of the firm and the results were not good.

Two Wharton buddies will pay $650,000 in a SEC settlement for using using code words about the weather for stock prices and sharing confidential information that enabled one of them to earn some nice profits. The college pals did not admit or deny any wrongdoing.

Burger King has agreed to be bought by private equity firm, 3G Capital for $4 billion. This is the second time in an eight year period that the burger joint has gone private.

Ferrari has recalled at least six $230,000 458 Italias after they burst into flames.

Mayor Bloomberg might be a consideration for Geithner’s replacement.



BONUSES: Star NFL player Troy Polamalu’s trademark hair curls are insured for $1 million. Head & Shoulders took out the $1 million policy on his famous locks, which he hasn’t cut since 2000.

