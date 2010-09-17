Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

After our story about Goldman scolding employees for replying to emails with “WTF” in them, we heard another good one: Someone emailed their friend at the firm an email that included the word “shitty.” Later, they got in trouble with their friend for sending the email. “You can’t send us emails with swear words in them!” They said. “Especially not ‘shitty.'”



Young CEOs with lots of testosterone their system “are more likely to initiate, scrap or resist mergers and acquisitions,” a university study found. Apparently they also tend to reject offers even if its against their interest. (via Dealbreaker)

Apparently the sinister “Churchill Schwartz” investment bank in Wall Street 2 was going to be an evil hedge fund, but Oliver Stone changed it to a Goldman Sachs-type institution because Jim Chanos, Nouriel Roubini, Anthony Scaramucci and others told him an i-banker would be a better, more realisitic villian.

J.P. Morgan customers are furious after the third straight day of interruption to its online banking service.

The number of American millionaires is shooting up despite the downturn: households with investible assets of $1 million or more rose 8% in the year ending June.

Morgan Stanley’s COO is in talks to join the State Department in a senior role. Thomas Nides may take on the role of deputy secretary of state for resources and management, replacing Jacob Lew.

On the second anniversary of the Lehman Brothers implosion, Obama is sending letters to Republicans who helped with the response to the crisis in fall ’08, to say thanks, in a bitchy, back-handed way. (Like, thanks for supporting TARP back then, even though you’re distancing yourself from it now, we’re glad you supported it when it was important to you.)

Check out this video of Betty White talking business, via Dealbreaker:



(And this is totally off topic, but, we’ve been thinking about how much more we’d be looking forward to Wall Street 2 if it were in 3D. Anyone else?)

Another NON WALL STREET BONUS: This video one of the funniest things we have seen in a long time. Props to @sellputs.



