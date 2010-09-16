Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Fern Lopez, Managing Director at Credit Suisse

Three women have filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against Goldman Sachs, with one woman, Christina Chen-Oster, alleging she was groped by a married male associate after a Goldman-sponsored outing to a strip club.Turns out 22 year old Allen Mask, a new analyst at Goldman Sachs, is an awesome rapper. The bank’s new hire in the consumer retail division just released two new hip hop albums.



Apparently the “majority if not everyone” from UBS’ Houston energy office has been poached by Citi, Dealbreaker was told. Supposedly its “the best division at UBS,” and is run by Stephen Trauber.

Fern Lopez – the boss you wish you had – resigned last Friday from his position as Managing Director at Credit Suisse. He once took his team on a sweet vacation.

An association that represents 1,200 corporate members is meeting with British regulators to talk about new bonus rules. The hedge fund lobbyists will argue that since they don’t “pose a systemic risk to financial stability,” they should not be faced with the same regulation as banks.

Roger Bacon, a Union Bancaire Privée hedge fund executive has been tapped as Citi’s new head of management investments and advisory for Asia-Pacific, in the private bank.

The world’s most expensive penthouse just sold in Monaco for $308 million. The residence is the former of home of billionaire banker Edmund Safra.

NON Wall Street News:

Check out this exclusive interview with Oxford MBA, identical twin and one half of Mark Zukerberg’s worst enemies: Tyler Winklevoss, the guy who says he and his brother are the real creators of Facebook.

It’s international Update Your Resume Month. Career Director’s International say make sure there are no typos on your resume, and keep it to one page – obviously you knew that.

