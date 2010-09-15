Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

BofA has plucked four bankers from Citigroup, HSBC, Natixis and RBS to head up various units in its financial institutions group in Europe.



Check out this hilarious retort to Citi’s “Top 10 Ways Women Sabotage Their Careers” – 10 Things MEN Do to Ruin Their Careers. Our favourite: “Wearing ill-fitting suits – Men may think that grooming in public de-emphasises ability, but wearing a suit that is too tight on the behind – and exposing a large muffin top – merely emphasises their inability to dress properly.”

Lloyd Blankfein appeared at least 38 times on Tim Geithner’s calendar between January ’09 and March ’10 – more visits than Harry Reid, Nancy Pelosi, and way more than Mitch McConnell and John Boehner.

East Village hipsters are emulating billionaire hedge-fund managers like John Paulson and David Einhorn, and spending big on gold.

Berkshire Hathaway titan Warren Buffett says he’s “a huge bull on this country,” and brushed off fears of a double-dip. He told an economic summit in Montana that businesses owned by his firm are growing.

Josh Brolin’s character in Wall Street 2 was inspired by Jamie Dimon and Robert Rubin. “He reminds me of [Jamie] Dimon because he’s good-looking,” Oliver Stone told Andrew Ross Sorkin, and “a little bit of Rubin,” the former chairman of Citigroup, too.

Apparently Hollywood hottie Billy Crudup will play Tim Geithner in the movie version of “Too Big To Fail.”

Non-Wall Street News:

Ew, New Yorkers are the worst in the country at washing their hands after using a public restroom. A survey found 21% of people in Penn Station and Grand Central leaving the stall without touching soap or water. Ew.

Tiger Woods’ former mistress Rachel Uchitel just bought a $1.625 M condo on Park Avenue.

