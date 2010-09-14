Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Big dilemma for Phil Falcone: he wants the new Hooters Casino in his portfolio, but… his fund, Harbinger, has a 40 per cent stake in the NHL team, Minnesota Wild, and the hockey league forbids its owners from also owning a casino with a sports book — Hooters has a sports book.



Up to 60 Goldman Sachs executives could be “de-partnered” this year, “to make way for new blood.”

A 26-year-old London-based UBS banker died during a company event in Barcelona, says the WSJ. The woman, who specialised in M&A , “died after what appeared to be an accidental drowning.”

Former IBM executive Robert Moffat Jr. will serve 6 months in jail for leaking inside information to a hedge funder who was connected to the Galleon Group.

Ric Klusman was found guilty of market manipulation after he bought shares in an airline for which he was acting as broker, sold them to family members and then resold them to the carrier at a higher price. The former head trader at Australia’s Aequs Securities is banned from providing financial services for 3 years.

This is Oliver Stone’s advice to laymen who still want to play the market: “If you’re not playing that game, you shouldn’t be playing. You should be part of a fund or something where professionals are handling it. It’s a specialised game as is sports — I don’t think that it’s for amateurs.”

You don’t HAVE to skip your lunch break, and repeatedly working for hours on end is very unhealthy. “Not exercising rights to take rest breaks during the day,” could pose serious health risks to workers, and cost their employers lots of cash in the future.

BONUS: Former lovers of Russian spy Anna Chapman, met up to reminisce about the now-exiled fake-Wall Streeter, and some admitted to still being in contact with her. Apparently “she was an expert at using her femininity to get information,” one guy said.

