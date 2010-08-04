Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60-Seconds

JPMorgan just hired a former Clinton Treasury official, Daniel Zelikow, to lead JPM’s new international public sector group. Zelikow’s 12-banker team is reportedly going to target Mongolia and Brazil in particular. This is the second former-politician hired by JPM to expand their commercial banking business.



Goldman is thinking about spinning off its PE business.

JPM’s head of commodities and currencies unit recently repeatedly told her people, “don’t panic.” A Bloomberg reporter heard Blythe Masters try to reassure employees after six months of “missed targets” and a bunch of departing traders. “We’re not going to go crazy with compensation this year” she told the dwindling commodities unit. Read more at the Business Insider >>>

Cell service on the NYC subway?! Eventually. After years of negotiations, the MTA finally reached a deal with Transit Wireless to provide cell and wifi service to the platforms, and probably the tunnels too. It will be around 6 years until NYCers get to enjoy this perk.

A shooting at a Connecticut beer distributor this morning killed nine, the Hartford Courant reports. Though officially police won’t say how many were killed, police sources told the Courant confirmed nine. The shooter, Omar Thorton, was a driver for the company. He shot workers with a semi-automatic rifle before killing himself.

“Attitudes on Wall Street changed from ‘Greed is good,’ to ‘Greed is legal,'” Wall Street 2 director Oliver Stone told an interviewer who asked him about banker greed. Stone also talked about being a fan of “benign capitalism.” Read the full interview at the Huffington Post>>>

BLIND ITEMS: Two stories about NetJets customers that appeared in a recent Fortune profile of the NetJets CEO are the subject of today’s blind items.

BLIND ITEM #1: Apparently a NetJets G-5 owner drank his coffee only out of a white Styrofoam cup, and crews had to scramble to find the cups and put them next to his seat.

BLIND ITEM #2: Another NetJets owner booked a flight so that their poodle could travel from Denver to L.A… for a haircut, and then return back to Denver immediately after. The flights cost $32,000.

Now check out pimp Kristin Davis‘ campaign video (she’s the one who supplied escorts to Eliot Spitzer, as well as “corporate titans” and “Wall Street moguls”). She’s running for NYC Gov on the platform that she’ll legalise pot and prostitution. The soundtrack is “Funk Soul Brotha” she talks about running a “billion dollar” hedge fund as a VP… from the back-office.



