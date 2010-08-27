Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: Yukari*

CCTV tapes caught a RBS cashier picking up a local pet cat and dumping it in a trash can in Coventry, England. Now she’s being prosecuted by the RSPCA. Mary Bale apparently thought throwing a cat away would be “funny.”Laid-off janitors at a building that is apparently owned by JP Morgan are staging a protest and hunger strike at the Century City property. Angry workers want the bank held accountable, since it received billions of taxpayer money under TARP.



Hedge fund king Phil Falcone pays guards to stand outside his 27-room Manhattan townhouse (Penthouse publisher Bob Guccione’s old pad) and keep away reporters. A Reuters photographer was allegedly “pushed and jostled by a security guard” as he tried to take pics of the $49 million Upper East Side home.

RIMM apparently had or has plans to make a weird rotating QWERTY keyboard that will offer “an easy way to use the keyboard and keypad in both the landscape and portrait formats.” It looks just as confusing as it sounds. Check out design drawings of the device >>>

BLIND ITEM: Apparently Tiger Woods’ new lady is a famous financier’s ex. She’s older, divorced, has three grown children and is the ex-wife of a Texas financier, but so far thats all we know.

“It just makes me think of how nice it would be having this $500 million in my account now,” says Marc Esparza, who accidentally accrued a $172 million tax bill while working as a day trader in New York. $500 million would be the sum of the earnings the IRS assumed he made after he didn’t file taxes (because he didn’t what the IRS was).

LeBeouf is wearing a $35,000 IWC watch in Wall Street 2. In case you were wondering, the watches both Michael Douglas and Shia LeBeouf wear in the new Wall Street movie, Money Never Sleeps, are IWC watches. Gordon Gekko wears a rose gold Da Vinci Perpetual Calendar watch, and his young protege’s version is 18k white gold casing. LeBeouf’s costs $35,000.

