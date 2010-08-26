Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Brett Ratner can finally make movie of his dreams because he changed the lead character to an evil Wall Streeter (before, it was supposed to be someone playing “Donald Trump”) In the movie, Tower Heist, Stiller will lead a gang in “the ultimate heist,” to stage a robbery of Madoff-like figure’s penthouse.Bank of America apparently might move some of its people to a floor in the new 1 WTC building. They’ll have to decide fast – Condé Nast has already declared its intent to house workers at the completed Freedom Tower, and apparently BNY Mellon has also been snooping around.



A San Diego man threatened a Wells Fargo bank by telling them he had a bomb in his fanny pack. Fuller Jones went up to the teller, complained that he’d been harassed at various Wells Fargo branches. And then he claimed he had a bomb in his fanny pack that his partner, waiting outside, would blow it up if the manager didn’t hand over $2 million. Afterward police found no explosives, and no collaborator.

Goldman Sachs says that the deluge of bad press hasn’t hurt the firm. Heads of the fund of funds unit say their team is the “largest, deepest and strongest” in the company’s history.

Apparently Dick Fuld likes to be hugged and sometimes he cries. Check out a snippet of one guy’s exit from Lehman Brothers and his final moments with Fuld on DealBreaker >>>

In court yesterday, Michael Douglas’ lawyers told the judge that his ex-wife “stopped being Mrs. Michael Douglas a good dozen years ago” and therefore was not entitled to any money he earns from the Wall Street sequel.

A failed day trader unknowingly racked up a $172 million tax bill. Esparza Bofill of Spain decamped to New York in ’06 to make it big on Wall Street, went bust, returned home. And never filed a tax return.

Billionaire and leveraged buyouts titan Ronald Perelman and his girlfriend Dr. Anna Chapin are having a baby in December, through a surrogate who has not been disclosed. It’s the Revlon Chairman’s seventh kid.

