Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

A bunch of Wall Streeters were invited to a screening of Money Never Sleeps. The guest list included department store heir Jonathan Farkas, billionaire Wilbur Ross, equity king Leon Black, Blackstone’s Steve Schwarzman, former CEO of Lehman Brothers Pete Peterson, Teddy Forstmann (private equity) and Peter Brant. The biggest surprise invite was hedge funder and alleged pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. (He’s got a weird sense of humour so he might have actually liked the movie, which may well suck.)Check out Janet Tavakoli’s spoof of Spike Milligan’s classic “Ok, now what?” parody. She replaces Milligan’s two hunters and a gun with Lloyd Blankfein, Hank Paulson, AIG and some sickly CDOs.



Deakbreaker heard unfounded rumblings of a “a large macro fund is blowing up today…”

The Man Group appointed Luke Ellis to head its fund of funds business. Ellis is a former FRM exec and JP Morgan Global Equity Head.

One of Millennium’s hedge fund managers who was born near an area that is now ravaged by flooding in Pakistan, launched an appeal to raise money for flood victims. Millennium Management‘s Iftikhar Ali will head to Pakistan in October with bankers from Tullett Prebon and Citi.

Hedge-fund titan Daniel Neidich (now of Dune Capital MGMT, formerly of Goldman) hosted a birthday party for Bill Clinton this weekend. The Clintons partied with Jimmy Buffett and John McEnroe at the bash.

Lloyd Blankfein won a non-publicized swim-a-thon at the Southampton Bath & Tennis Club on the weekend. Reports say the Goldman CEO “used a very excellent flip-turn to his advantage” and “has good endurance.”

Non-Wall Street-related bonuses: Authorities are saying a 62-mile traffic jam in China could last until mid-September… Suddenly the LIRR delays don’t seem so bad.

Mexico’s Jimena Navarette won the Miss Universe pageant last night. Miss USA Rima Fakih did not make the final 15. Navarett’s prize includes an undisclosed salary and a luxury New York pad.

