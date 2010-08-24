Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: andreareportinglive via Flickr

The rumour that Jennifer Aniston is seriously dating a moneyed European banker has been crushed by the Daily Mirror’s report that Aniston is dating John Mayer again.Apparently, unlike his often rigid public persona, Timothy Geithner “is fun to argue with, very smart, good natured, and intellectually wily” in person, says a blogger who was at a meeting with treasury officials last week. Another attendee remarked: Geithner “gives good meeting.”



Nicolas Sarkozy is reportly sucking up to a number of European i-banking heads. He’s offering them long-term tax breaks if they move operations to Paris. Apparently the embattled French President dangled “incentives lasting as long as 20 years” to a few top bankers.

Lloyd Blankfein reportedly attended Bill Clinton’s 64th birthday celebrations in the Hamptons. The NY Post says that on Thursday McCartney called Clinton and sang the Beatles’ 1967 chart-topper, “When I’m 60-Four” to wish him a happy birthday.

The founder of hedge fund Elliott Management, Paul Singer, is on the warpath to find the person who leaked the firm’s latest quarterly investor letter. He’s taking the matter to court.

Deutsche Bank started dark pool trading in Hong Kong today. Next stop, Australia.

Morgan Stanley poached a strong, long-lasting team from UBS’ Wealth Management unit recently. Art Martin, Wade Martin, and John Rizzo – all UBS veterans for many long years – have new posts at the firm’s brokerage office in Lawrenceville, N.J.

Yacht owners and erotic club owners on the Amalfi Coast are just some of the tax cheats who have been uncovered in a crackdown by the Italian government this summer. Investigators found a man who claimed to have no assets and needed welfare in the luxury resort of Capri living on a yacht – just one of his many holdings, including several properties.

