Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

One of a few hints billionaire hedge fund manager Dan Och is a wanna-be Warren Buffett: He tried to tell a joke orginally told by Warren Buffett at an investor conference in June. Before Och tried to lure investors to invest in his flagship fund, he joked, “Only when the tide goes out will we see who’s wearing their bathing suit.” But oops! Buffett’s version of the joke was: “…do you discover who’s been swimming naked.”



FrontPoint partners will apparently spin off from Morgan Stanley in the months ahead. A source tells us the fund’s management is currently bickering over who gets how much of a stake in the new, spun-off fund.

Also, apparently Steve Eisman, who runs Morgan Stanley’s hedge fund, FrontPoint Partners, is a “jerk.” A source inside the firm tells us: “He’s a genius, but he will just ignore you if you say, ‘hi’ to him in the elevator.” “He’s a jerk,” they told us.

29-year old Brooklynite Isaac Ovid is going to jail for 5 years for misleading church-goers into investing in his ponzi scheme. Ovid, a minister at a Queens church, lost $10 million worth of investors money in his failed hedge fund Jadis Capital, a court found on Friday.

A Citi banker from the Canary Wharf office was caught with two Polish prosititutes when police stormed in on him during a brothel crackdown in London. Cops found nipple clamps, handcuffs, patent leather stiletto boots and kinky rubber uniforms and nurse outfits in the apartment. He begged them not to release his name to the press so that his wife and kids don’t find out.

An emerging markets hedge fund affiliated sued Goldman Sachs for allegedly failing “to uphold its part of a trade involving Venezuelan oil warrants.”. The fund, EMSO, claimed Goldman “simply refused to deliver the Venezuelan oil warrants because to do so would have reduced or negated Goldman Sachs International’s profit on the trade“. The hedge fund, EMSO, is a Citigroup affiliate.

Barclays just named Yahoo’s former M&A chief as head of its internet investment-banking group. Greg Mrva already knows his new team well; the unit, then part of Lehman, advised Yahoo during its negotiations with Microsoft.

Apparently billionaire investor Tom Barrack may have had a little trouble signing the papers for his $650 million acquisition of Miramax Films from Disney. The real estate mogul broke his hand playing polo against Texan billionaire John Muse in Santa Babara.

The wife of fraudster and former Democratic booster Hassan Nemazee, might be evicted from her Park Avenue pad so the feds can use the money from its sale to pay off victims of Nemazee’s $292 million crime. Apparently the co-op board isn’t freaking out about outstanding maintenance charges though because “they feel sorry for Ms. Nemazee.”

