Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

A 23-year old New Yorker and Wall Streeter was killed last weekend in Boston. A Boston-native fighting with another person at the bar threw a mug, it hit a wall and sent glass shards flying. One struck Michael Dimaria in the neck and caused him to bleed to death within half an hour.Hedge funder Paul Arrouet proposed to Ralph Lauren’s daughter, Dylan, in the Hamptons on Sunday. Apparently he spelled out “You are my ‘It’ girl” in the sand in candy and then got down on one knee.



A (dumb) Californian financial advisor was arrested on Tuesday for “releasing an offensive material in a public place” – aka, putting his semen in a co-worker’s water bottle. Michael Kevin Lallana, of Northwestern Mutual, was easily ID’d and might spend up to three years in prison for committing the misdemeanour, not once, but apparently twice.

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is shuttering his investment firm Duquesne Capital. The man who lead George Soros legendary bet against the Pound Sterling, told investors, “competing in the markets over such a long timeframe imposes heavy personal costs… While the joy of winning for clients is immense, for me the disappointment of each interim drawdown over the years has taken a cumulative toll that I cannot continue to sustain.”

A Columbia Business School grad wants a judge to reveal the identity of a cyber-creep who labelled her “a whore” on a YouTube video in which she features.

Senator Carl Levin was hit by a pie by protesters during a Q&A at a deli in Big Rapids, Michigan on Monday. The alleged thrower, a student at Michigan State, is supposedly a veteran protester, and stalker, who was arrested outside Levin’s office last year.

