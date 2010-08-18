Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

BLIND ITEM: Insiders say that Aniston is dating a Euro banker, and apparently she’s “madly in love.”



There are mixed reactions to Zoe Cruz‘s recent funding success at her hedge fund Voras Capital. Some have already inquired about “purchasing derivative security to synthetically short the performance of Cruz’s fund.”

Sad news: Michael Douglas has throat cancer. Better news: He is optimistic and will fight it.

Barclays now has to pay a $298 million fine for changing emails to conceal up to $500 million in transactions with banks in pariah states Cuba, Libya, Sudan and Burma.

Lesley Goldwasser has been named as chief of a new Credit Suisse effort to offer capital-markets financing to hedge funds, together with advice and services. Goldwasser has been with Irving Place Capital since ’08, and prior to that spent 12 years each at Credit Suisse and Bear Stearns

Deutsche Bank is apparently having an introspective who-am-I moment as it decides who will succeed Josef Ackermann as CEO; does it stick with the tried-and-tested European thing, or choose a global face in the form of investment chief Anshu Jain, who was born in India, doesn’t speak German (a problem, apparently) but is apparently uber-talented.

George Soros celebrated his 80th birthday at his estate in Southampton on Saturday with 350 buddies. Party-goers included diplomat Richard Holbrooke, billionaire Wilbur Ross and Washingon Post scion Lally Weymouth, all fed by Michelin-starred chef Bo Bech, who was flown in from Copenhagen.

Burger bonus: Five Guys Burgers & Fries has deposed In-N-Out Burger as champ in the burger category of Zagat’s annual fast food survey. It is a major coup for Five Guys, which wasn’t even included in last year’s Top 5.

