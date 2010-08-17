Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Marcus Bolton, the bond trader who got in trouble last year for (allegedly) drunkenly tango dancing with a 27-year-old clerk is now being sued by her for $20 million. Apparently he came in drunk, she was the only woman on the floor, he grabbed her, danced with her, she fell, and he pinned her to the ground with his foot on her breasts. And apparently, when she complained, he said, “They [your breasts] are big, and you probably didn’t even feel it.”



A bunch of top Goldman Sachs executives exercised stock options this week this week: CEO Lloyd Blankfein, President Gary Cohn, CFO David Viniar, and General Counsel Gregory Palm. Blankfein had a $6.09 million gross profit; Cohn earned $4.95 million; Viniar, a $4.52 million profit; and Palm, $3.22 million.

Now 1 in 10 New Yorkers has had to deal with a bed bug infestation in their home.

Apparently Blackstone founder Steve Schwarzman told board members at a certain non-profit, that the government raising taxes is “like when Hitler invaded Poland in 1939.” Read the full story >>>

After fund raising for nine months, Zoe Cruz’s Voras Capital Management has raised $200 million. Lucky girl.

Warren Buffett is planning a dinner party for some of Chicago’s more frugal billionaires in the coming months, to convince them to join him in his charity project, even though they already turned him down.

Matterhorn Asset Management’s predictions for the future: No double-dip because it “will be a lot worse” than a double dip: “The world economy will soon go into an accelerated and precipitous decline which will make the 2007 to early 2009 downturn seem like a walk in the park.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.