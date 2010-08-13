Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Apparently Billy Joel is dating a a smoking hot babe from Morgan Stanley. Her name isn’t known but the NY Daily News believes she has a house in the Hamptons.



An internal memo reveals that Goldman Sachs selected James Esposito, formerly of their debt capital markets unit, to succeed Howard Schiller as chief operating officer of the investment-banking division.

Vikram Pandit just launched a site that gives millionaire’s kids access to their parents money. The idea is that by monitoring their spending, the millionaires will be teaching kids about money. Watch the demo video here >>>

The Taj majal knows how to party with hedge fund managers right. Samir Arora, founder of hedge fund Helios Capital Management says he partied at the new Palace & Tower, which is soon reopening for his fund’s special 6-year anniversary. The Taj invited Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan to join the fun.

Dealbreaker is reporting that there “are now serious rumours of a second round of redundancies at BarCap in Q4 of this year, if the business environment does not materially improve.”

Hewlett-Packard scandaless Jodie Fisher has moved to New Jersey to work as a branch manager at a her mother’s staffing agency.

Stuart Ross, who brougfht The Smurfs cartoon to American TV screens in the 1980s, took a guilty plea today in an $11.5 million extortion case. He and his lawyer tried and failed to blackmail Ross’ son-in-law, David Blitzer, who is the senior managing director of the Blackstone Group.

Former Citi chairman and Clinton treasury secretary Robert Rubin is back on the Street. Rubin will join a small boutique investment bank, Centerview Partners. He’s been spotted at several meetings with their clients in recent weeks.

