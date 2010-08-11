Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Fake Blackberry-branded batteries were just recalled because they were deemed a fire hazard. The commission advised consumers to stop using the products in question immediately after Asurion received two reports in which the batteries overheated, causing minor burns and property damage.



A crook Albuquerque stockbroker is being sentenced to play poker, to pay back clients he defrauded out of $400,000. If Samuel McMaster can make back the money he owes his victims in a series of upcoming poker tournaments, he’ll avoid a 12-year jail term.

An asset management firm in London denied accusations of bullying in court yesterday after two hedge fund managers accused the company of trying to strong-arm them into mediation over a disappointing joint venture. F&C Asset Management called the accusations “baseless.”

Michael Douglas is advising on the real Wall Street now. Michael Douglas will be the keynote speaker at a brokerage convention in Hong Kong this September. Douglas will talk to businessmen and women about “filmmaking, nuclear abolition and the prevention of small arms proliferation”.

Wall Street is backing the GOP in at least a dozen key Senate races. The centre for Responsive Politics found that Republican contenders have collected twice the amount of contributions from the finance industry as their Democratic opponents.

A study by UCLA law professor Stephen Bainbridge found elected officials outperform the market by 12% on average.

Some bigwig at the Morristown, NJ office of Morgan Stanley drives a different convertible each day. A Bentley one day, 911 Turbo another, and Lambo the next. – @GreggWSmith

Bankers are now leaving Moscow and reporting to work in other European offices as fires, smog, and extreme heat push the death rate to double in the past week.



